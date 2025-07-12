Rasmussen is the fourth Ray selected for the All-Star Game

Tampa Bay’s Drew Rasmussen, who became one of baseball’s best starting pitchers this year after overcoming three major elbow surgeries, was selected Friday to play in his first All-Star Game.

Rasmussen, the fourth Rays player named to the American League roster, is a replacement for Los Angeles Angels starter Yusei Kikuchi.

Rasmussen, a right-hander, has a 7-5 record in 19 starts, with a 2.86 ERA, 77 strikeouts and 22 walks over 91⅓ innings. His performance is considered even more impressive considering his elbow history.

After recovering from Tommy John surgeries while at Oregon State University in 2016 and 2017, he underwent an internal brace procedure to repair a torn flexor tendon in July 2023. After rehabbing, he returned as a reliever in August, then earned a spot in the starting rotation this spring.

Rasmussen, who went two innings in Friday’s start at Boston, will be available to pitch an inning in Tuesday's All-Star Game in Atlanta, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said.

“Shoot, I never thought I would ever get this opportunity in the first place,” Rasmussen said. “So, we're definitely not going to pass up on the opportunity to throw in the game if the phone rings and my name is called at some point.”

Rasmussen will be joined in Atlanta by Rays infielders Junior Caminero, Jonathan Arana and Brandon Lowe, who won’t be active after going on the injured list Friday. Caminero, who is starting at third base, will also compete in Monday night’s Home Run Derby.

“He deserves it, man,” Cash said of Rasmussen. “The way he's performed, obviously, this first half, but there is a backstory for the type of teammate he is, the type of work ethic, and mentality that he's shown to withstand and come back from some of these injuries.”