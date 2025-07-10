Rays slugger Junior Caminero to compete in Home Run Derby and start at third base in All-Star Game

Tampa Bay Rays slugger Junior Caminero announced Wednesday he will take part in the Home Run Derby on Monday in Atlanta, then learned hours later he will start at third base for the American League squad in the All-Star Game the following night.

In between, Caminero belted his 22nd homer of the season in the seventh inning of a 7-3 win in Detroit.

Caminero, who turned 22 on July 5, leads all AL third basemen in homers during a breakout season. He is hitting .254 with 58 RBIs for the Rays, who moved within four games of first-place Toronto in the AL East on Wednesday.

“I’m going to put on a show. I’m going to try to put on a show just to give the fans the opportunity to get to know me, see my power,” Caminero said. “Just being there with all those other All-Stars, it’s going to be something very special.”

Caminero is the sixth player to commit to the Home Run Derby, joining the Mariners' Cal Raleigh, James Wood of the Nationals, Byron Buxton of the Twins, the Pirates' Oneil Cruz and Ronald Acuna Jr. of the host Braves. Two more contestants are still to be announced, and Buxton's status is unclear after he was hit in the left hand by a pitch during Wednesday night's win over the Cubs.

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., also headed to the All-Star Game, said Wednesday night he'd be interested in participating if asked. Chisholm hit two homers in a 9-6 victory over Seattle to give him 17 this season.

Caminero was picked earlier this week as the All-Star replacement for Boston third baseman Alex Bregman, who has been dealing with a strained right quadriceps. Caminero learned he will start at the hot corner after Cleveland's José Ramírez opted out of the Midsummer Classic so he could rest an ailing Achilles tendon.

Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes, an All-Star with the Rays last year, was chosen to replace Ramírez on the AL roster.

The only Rays players besides Caminero to participate in the Home Run Derby have been Evan Longoria, Carlos Pena and Randy Arozarena, who reached the finals two years ago before losing to Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

“We get to see (Caminero) do probably a modified Home Run Derby every time he takes batting practice. I’m excited for him. I’m excited for his family,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Somewhat of a coming-out party for him. Hopefully, he gets the recognition that we’ve all seen in the talent and the ability to hit the ball a long way.”