Deadline to apply for FEMA aid and SBA disaster loans related to Helene and Milton is extended

If you need to apply for FEMA assistance after hurricanes Helene and Milton, the deadline has been extended until Jan. 7, 2025.

Homeowners and renters may be able to get help for displacement, home repairs, property losses, and other uninsured or underinsured expenses, according to a news release. If you had damage from Helene and Milton, you must apply separately for both and include the dates of the damage for each.

To apply, you can visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App or call (800) 621-3362. If you use a relay service, captioned phone or other service, you must give FEMA your number for that service. For an accessible video on how to apply, click here.

The application deadline for disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration has also been extended.

You now have until Jan. 7, 2025 to apply for physical disaster loans for both hurricanes Helene and Milton. The deadline to apply for economic injury loans for Helene is June 30, 2025. The deadline for economic injury applications for Milton is July 11, 2025.

Disaster loans can be used for code-required upgrades for homes affected by the 50 Percent Rule. The rule says “if the cost of improvements or the cost to repair the damage exceeds 50% of the market value of the building, it must be brought up to current floodplain management standards.” Borrowers can also add 20% of their verified loss amount for mitigation, which can be used to elevate homes. Money for these upgrades may be used along with funds for mitigation.

For more information, the SBA is hosting online webinars on Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. You can reserve a spot here.

You can also visit an SBA center and speak with a loan representative at the following locations: