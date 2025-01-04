The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.
Three perspectives on Florida’s economy and reputation
This week on The Florida Roundup, we bring you three interviews: first, we spoke with Catherine Wood, founder and CEO of ARK Investment, about what attracted her to St. Petersburg (01:33). Then, we’ll speak with John Bartleman, president & CEO of TradeStation, which is based in South Florida (19:36). Plus, author Malcolm Gladwell talks about what makes Miami so unique (37:32).
Three perspectives on Florida’s economy and reputation
At the start of the new year, we bring you conversations with three people that have very different takes on Florida’s reputation … or at least the reputation for parts of Florida.
First, you’ll hear from a veteran in investment markets who moved her firm to St. Petersburg during COVID-19.
Then, we’ll speak with the head of an online trading platform based in Florida.
And later, we checked in with a best-selling journalist who concentrates on society and social trends.
Guests:
- Catherine Wood, founder and CEO of ARK Investment.
- John Bartleman, president & CEO of TradeStation Group, Inc.
- Malcolm Gladwell, journalist and author.
Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media