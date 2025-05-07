Tampa's Black Business Bus Tour thrives in a time of uncertainty for diversity efforts

Candy Lowe started the Black Business Bus Tour 19 years ago as a way to support her own tea shop and other businesses in Tampa.

She said the tour not only exposes the participants to places they might not know about, but it also encourages them to spend money that day at each one.

"It's an economic empowerment day. It is circulating $1 [a] day. It is also bringing awareness to those businesses that we only have a few of them — Black-owned businesses in our community,” Lowe said.

She added that this mission to support Black business owners is more important than ever as businesses and schools across Florida and around the country pull back on diversity efforts.

Daylina Miller / WUSF Candy Lowe founded the Black Business Bus Tour 19 years ago to support her tea shop and other Black-owned businesses in Tampa. The tour is still going strong and routinely attracts more than 50 riders twice or so a year.

A trip through Tampa's Black Business Bus Tour

On a Saturday morning in April, nearly 60 riders of all ages loaded into a large bus with plush multi-color seats. Lowe said you don't have to be Black to go on the tour or to support Black businesses, but that many of the riders are.

She said Black folks know how important it is to support other Black folks.

“It’s overwhelming sometime when I see the comments from the business owners that we go out and visit, because they'll message me what their dollar amount may have been, and it is unbelievable,” Lowe said. “Within 45 minutes, business owners are able to make 2, 3, 4, $5,000 in 45 minutes."

The first stop during the tour was Travel Kloset Boutique on Fowler Avenue.

A large pink banner strung across the front entrance says "Welcome Black Business Bus Tour."

Daylina Miller / WUSF A Black Business Bus Tour participant browses the brightly colored garments at Travel Kloset Boutique.

Owner Sandra Harrell-Quin greeted people as they crowded into the pink and white boutique and explored racks with long, brightly colored garments perfect to wear over a bathing suit or on their own as a statement piece.

Daylina Miller / WUSF Travel Kloset Boutique Owner Sandra Harrell-Quin says, "This bus tour helps us to increase visibility...a lot of folks don't know about businesses or how to support Black businesses."

"So if you're going like the Bahamas, you're going to Jamaica, you're going to Italy. I have your pieces for you, okay, ladies? And I have a lot of pieces for the tall ladies, because it's hard when you're 5’9” and taller to find it," Harrell-Quin said to the crowd.

Forty-five minutes later, with shopping bags in hand, everyone loads back onto the bus as Lowe takes us to our next stop — Re-Wellness on North Dale Mabry Highway — an IV bar and wellness center.

Owner Anita Lee greeted each bus rider enthusiastically as they entered the front door.

“This is all about us. Hello, hello," Lee said.

Daylina Miller / WUSF Candy Lowe took advanatge of Re-Wellness' oxygen bar on the most recent Black Business Bus Tour trip. Other services included massages, IV treatments, and more.

There, participants were treated to discounted massages, time at the oxygen bar, and an opportunity to get an IV that Lee said was loaded with essential fluids, electrolytes, vitamins, amino acids and antioxidants.

Another 45 minutes later, we loaded back onto the bus for our last stop: Synergy Sweets on Hillsborough Avenue.

Lowe made an important announcement before we disembarked the bus.

“Buy something. Even if it’s a cookie. That’s what it’s about on this last stop because she needs our support," Lowe told the passengers.

Sure enough, the riders swarmed the small storefront and line up for peach cobber cheesecake, cupcakes of all flavors and brownies loaded with toppings. Cards were exchanged faster than the orders could fly out of the kitchen.

Daylina Miller / WUSF Synergy Sweets, among other treats, offers a variety of cheeseckae flavors - like peach cobbler.

While they waited for their treats, the riders took selfies in front of a pink rose wall with a neon sign that says “Buttercream is our love language.”

Eventually, the rush dies down, and we get ready to load back into the bus for the final time. Owner and Baker Shonnika Denise paused to wipe the sweat from her brow and smiled, giddy from the rush.

Daylina Miller / WUSF A Synergy Sweets employee bags up a customers order during a recent Black Business Bus Tour trip.

"It was amazing. It was so crazy. It was crazy back there, but it was fun. It was a lot of talking and laughing and smiling. So it was a great opportunity. I would definitely do this again," Denise said.

The bus then returned to the plaza on Nebraska Avenue where it started, and riders are treated to more Black-owned businesses in the form of a pop-up market.

There, riders further the connections they made with each other on the bus tour, exchanging business cards and promising to follow up.

Kenny B. Hawkins with Business Plans Plus is eager for the next tour, planned for September.

“10 out of 10. Absolutely amazing. I met some wonderful people that I hope to build lifelong relationships with,” Hawkins said.

Importance of supporting diverse businesses

Lowe was pleased with the turnout. To her, it's proof that, regardless of corporate diversity efforts, people are willing to support diverse business owners in the communities they live in.

And, she said, more people of color are willing to step out on faith and open a business.

"If DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) is saying that they are going to possibly lay people off, a lot of people are actually following their passion and their dream and going into entrepreneurship as a diverse person as well," Lowe stated.

She said whether other businesses support diversity efforts or not, the Black community in the Tampa Bay region stands strong and will continue to move forward regardless.