Get To Know The Candidates

Want to know more about the political candidates you’re being asked to support? This voter guide has information about everyone running in state and federal races in the greater Tampa Bay area this election season. Our journalists at WUSF and at public media stations across the state teamed up to provide you details like: campaign contributions, candidate websites, and the stance they have on important issues. We also asked every one of them where they fall on the six constitutional amendments being considered this November.



Right now, you can find the critical basics about all the people running for the primaries, and we’ll be updating entries for you whenever we get new information.



Check it out. If you have any other questions, tell us. We're listening.

