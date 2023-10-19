Tampa opens its new City Center at Hanna Avenue

Tampa’s new City Center at Hanna Avenue is now open.

Mayor Jane Castor unveiled the center – located at 2555 E. Hanna Ave., north of East Hillsborough Avenue in East Tampa – on Wednesday. The price tag: over $100 million.

The city said in a news release that the building’s goal is to increase efficiency across city operations, spur economic development and uplift surrounding communities.

“From the location, to nearly every detail that went into its construction and design, this building reflects our commitment to providing the best service to our residents and businesses,” Castor said in the release.

The 161,000-square-foot center, according to the release, serves as a centralized location for multiple departments, improving access to government services. It’s expected to house about 500 employees and six departments by December.

City of Tampa / Facebook Tampa's City Center at Hanna Avenue is expected to house about 500 employees and six departments by December.

Along with that, it features access to public transportation, added green space and areas for community members to gather. A meeting room will be available for reservations to neighborhood groups and organizations in early 2024.

The city also said the general contractor, DPR Construction, exceeded participation requirements for small, local, and minority-owned businesses.

In the surrounding area, the project prompted a transportation study to assess the volume on local roadways, according to the release. Data from the study led to funding for improvements as part of the Citywide Mobility Plan. The center may also help with improvements to roadways and sidewalks, an increase in homeowners’ property values, growth for current businesses, and an acceleration in new business development nearby.

