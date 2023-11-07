The burial of a World War II veteran 80 years after his death among Tampa area Veterans Day events

Among the ceremonies marking Veterans Day this week in the greater Tampa Bay region will be the burial of a World War II U.S. veteran.

The ceremony, which will be open to the public, takes place at 11 a.m. Friday at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Petersburg.

In an extraordinary turn of events, the remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Second Lieutenant Gilbert H. Myers were identified 80 years after his death in 1943.

Myers is a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but his family moved to St. Petersburg before the war began.

He was assigned to the 381st Bombardment Squadron, 310th Bombardment Group, in the Mediterranean.

Myers was serving as a copilot of a B-25 Mitchell Bomber when it crashed on July 10, 1943, after being hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire while conducting a bombing mission over Sicily.

Myers was declared missing in action at the age of 27 as his remains were not recovered.

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), it wasn’t until late 1944 that researchers from the American Graves Registration Service received a crucial lead — residents of Sciacca, a town in southern Italy, found a body belonging to the B-25 pilot at a crash site.

In 1947, investigators conducted another search operation, but were unable to locate anything linking to Myers.

Then, in 2021 and 2022, DPAA officials, along with archaeology and anthropology investigators from Cranfield University in England, returned to Sciacca.

They found human remains, as well as other pieces of plane wreckage. The remains were sent to the DPAA laboratory for examination and identification.

On August 10, 2023, Myers' remains were formally identified through DNA analysis and other tests

The Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery in St. Petersburg will hold a public burial service for Myers.

“Though the years have passed, our nation's gratitude remains steadfast. It is a testament to the enduring honor we hold for those who served that after so many decades, Lt. Myers can now be remembered and celebrated with the honor he rightly deserves,” cemetery officials said on their website.

Myers will be buried next to his brother's grave.

Elsewhere in the greater Tampa Bay region, there are other events marking Veterans Day.

From musical concerts to street parades, there are numerous events that will give people an opportunity to commemorate the lives of those who served our country.



Friday, November 10:

Empath Health Veterans Day Ceremony: Empath Health is honoring local veterans in a special pinning ceremony Friday at 2:30 p.m. at the Lake House Assisted Living, located at 1071 Lake Ave., Largo. About 14 veterans will receive special pins and a ‘Missing Man’ table will be displayed to remember those who never made it home.

Saturday, November 11:

10th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony of St. Petersburg: Mayor Ken Welch will honor the brave individuals who have served the country at the 10th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday at 9 a.m. in Williams Park at 350 2nd Ave. N. The ceremony will take place at the World War Heroes Memorial. Honored Veteran Awards will be given to two outstanding local veterans.

City of Sarasota Veterans Day Parade: Sarasota will host its annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony. This year’s parade theme is “We don’t know them all, but we owe them all.” The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Osprey Avenue/Main Street in downtown Sarasota and will move west on Main Street, ending at Gulfstream Avenue. An 11 a.m. ceremony will be held at Chaplain J.D. Hamel Park at the corner of Gulfstream Avenue and Main Street.

70th Anniversary of the Korean Armistice Agreement & Lakeland Veterans Day Parade: Saturday at 10 a.m., veterans will be celebrated in Lakeland, with a special focus on the 70th Anniversary of the Korean Armistice Agreement. The event is free to attend, and it will take place at Veterans Park, located at 701 West Lime Street. Immediately after the ceremony, the Veterans Day Parade will leave the RP Funding Center at 11 a.m. and travel a one-mile route through downtown Lakeland to the Munn Park parking lot.

Bay Pines VA Veterans Day Ceremony: Bay Pines VA Healthcare System will host their annual Veterans Day Ceremony Saturday at 11a.m. at the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center Campus, which is located at 10000 Bay Pines Blvd, Bay Pines. The event is open to the public, and the keynote speaker is the U.S. Central Command Chief of Staff, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Brandon R. Tegtmeier. The Keswick Christian School will provide musical performances.

Veterans Day in Song: Choral Artists of Sarasota hosts “Veterans Day in Song,” which will feature songs that brought hope and inspiration during military conflicts, on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Avenue, Sarasota. General admission tickets are $40, $20 for veterans with ID, and $5 for students.



Sunday, November 12:

Treasure Island Veterans Day Parade: The city of Treasure Island will host a Veterans Day Parade on Sunday. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the Treasure Bay Recreation Facility, located at 10315 Paradise Boulevard, and end at the Treasure Island Community Center.