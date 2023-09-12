João Victor Pina

João Victor PinaWUSF Rush Family Radio News intern
My story begins a few thousand miles south, in the heart of Rio, Brazil. As an international student at USF, many things have been challenging and thrilling over the last couple of years, but none of them has been as exciting as working in a traditional and esteemed newsroom like WUSF 89.7.
When the pandemic hit, I stumbled upon podcasts and radio news. These longer-format programs with raw and unfiltered stories and conversations just felt like a direct line into someone’s thoughts. I loved how engaging it was to listen to these captivating audio pieces.
That was when I decided to sketch ideas for my very own podcast that would come about in the following years, “Três É Par Podcast," where I shared the tales of Brazilian students navigating life in the U.S.
Now, as a Junior double majoring in International Relations and Mass Communications, the opportunity to work at WUSF as a Rush Family Radio News Intern is a blessing and will tell what lies ahead in my future in broadcast news.
Florida, Louisiana, and Mississippi all recorded their all-time high August average temperatures, and the heat is expected to persist until the end of October.
National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday that celebrates American democracy and reminds people to play their part in protecting it.
The display uncovers findings about more than 40 lost burial grounds in the Hillsborough County region. Over half of them were used as sites for "colored" people in the era of segregation.
SeaPort Manatee is slowly getting back up on its feet after the recent oil leak that polluted over 20,500 gallons of seawater.
People in Florida already seem to be planning for their upcoming holiday trips. According to a recent AAA survey, 61% of those polled are securing their travel plans ahead of time.