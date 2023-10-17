'Missing in Florida Day' to offer free genealogical tests for families of missing persons

The Florida Institute of Forensic Anthropology and Applied Science of the University of South Florida will host a free event dedicated to helping families find their missing relatives.

Missing in Florida Day will take place at the Italian Club of Tampa, which is located at 1731 E. 7th Ave., Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The purpose of the event is not only to raise awareness of those who are missing, but also to help families file missing person reports and update biometric information in older cases.

Families and friends affected by the disappearance of a loved one are encouraged to participate by bringing such things as photographs, prior police reports/leads, dental/medical reports, and other files that can be helpful in ongoing investigations.

Law enforcement agencies such as the Tampa and St. Petersburg Police Departments, and Sheriff’s Offices from Citrus, Hillsborough, Hernando, Polk, Pinellas, and Lake counties will all be available to take reports on missing persons and provide further assistance to families.

“Our goal is to provide an opportunity to re-open or close these cases and provide closure," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast during a Citrus County Sheriff's Office Facebook video promoting the event.

In Florida, over 3,200 individuals are entered as Missing/Endangered by the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). Over 900 of these cases are labeled as unidentified John or Jane Doe.

“Basically those people [Jane and John Doe cases] are not in the missing person system or, if they are, the information is really not up to date,” said Erin Kimmerle, director of the Institute of Forensic Anthropology & Applied Science. “There’s no DNA, there’s no dental records, nothing that is allowing us to make matches.”

FL Institute of Forensic Anthropology & Applied Science at USF / FL Institute of Forensic Anthropology & Applied Science at USF Poster for the Missing in Florida event

One of the resources that will be available at Thursday's event is free DNA kits that will be provided by Innovative Forensic Investigations and Gene by Gene.

The kits can be used to gather important genealogical information that can contribute to solving disappearances.

“We know [genealogical testing] works, but we need to have everyone in the system so that we know who we’re looking for,” said Kimmerle.

"[Missing in Florida Day] is really meant to help families of long-term missing persons get access to this system."

Representatives from law enforcement agencies and other independent organizations that have initiatives and resources related to missing people in Florida will also be speaking at the event.

Families of a number of missing persons from around Florida will also share updates, as well as their experiences.

Spanish translators will be available throughout the event.

"I am excited for this chance to give families support that are searching for their loved ones, and raise awareness of the problem of missing and unidentified persons,” said Prendergast.

If you are interested in participating, you can register through this link or, for more information, check the event’s Facebook page.