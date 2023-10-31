Despite new legislation, USF's commitment to business diversity initiatives seems unwavering

Earlier this year, the state of Florida passed a law that prohibits public colleges from funding diversity, equity, and inclusion, or DEI programs or initiatives.

Senate Bill 266 was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis at the beginning of May, and the law started to take effect on July 1st.

It requires the Florida Board of Governors to formulate regulations providing guidance to state universities regarding the implementation of the law, the eligible initiatives for state funding, and the authorized programs that may be pursued.

Despite that, the University of South Florida is maintaining efforts to work with minority-owned businesses and vendors.

That focus was on display at the sixth annual USF Small and Diverse Business Symposium Friday, Oct. 27.

The event featured more than a dozen sessions and panel discussions to educate women, veteran, and minority business owners on a variety of subjects, such as maintaining clean financials, cybersecurity strategies, and business taxes.

Joao Victor Pina / WUSF 2023 USF Office of Supplier Diversity Mentor Protégé Program students celebrated their graduation.

For the first time, a mental health and wellness roundtable was also included.

“It’s always good to spread awareness and have everybody included. We believe that if you don’t have a seat at the table, you make a place for a seat at the table,” said Tari Kezele, the Director of Membership at the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO).

Attendees had the opportunity to meet with buyers from corporations, government, and non-profit organizations, as well as hear about opportunities to do business with USF.

According to USF Office of Supplier Diversity assistant vice president Terrie Daniel, getting to know these local businesses is key to the school’s ongoing expansion.

“This is really the mission, of us understanding who those business owners are, connecting them to our business opportunities, and helping them understand how to navigate procurement as we purchase those goods, services supplies, and construction services across all of our campuses,” she said.

That includes major construction projects, such as the on-campus football stadium and the new College of Nursing laboratories.

“We are committed to making sure that we’re connecting with our diverse and small businesses, right here in our backyard and our community,” said Daniel.

In an email, USF Vice President of Business & Finance and Deputy CFO Jennifer Condon told WUSF that the development of new regulations regarding DEI initiatives at the university is still ongoing.

"Once a final regulation is in place, USF will work internally, with our partners across the State University System and the BOG to analyze how it impacts the university," said Condon.

Friday's event also included a graduation ceremony for students in the Mentor Protégé Program, a USF Office of Supplier Diversity initiative in conjunction with construction company Skanska.

The free, 12-week program provides local minority, woman, and veteran-owned businesses with training, development, and partnership opportunities to help them grow their capacity and become more effective with competitive bidding processes.

Joao Victor Pina / WUSF Sal Santana is a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program advisor at the Department of Transportation. He said he was glad to be back for another edition of the USF Small and Diverse Business Symposium.

This year’s edition featured subjects such as environmental health and safety, marketing and business development, as well as project accounting.

“This is something that is not offered everywhere. It’s nice to see that someone is taking the opportunity to, at least, offer them (minority-business owners) the assistance to help their business grow,” said Sal Santana, a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program advisor at the Department of Transportation.

The 2023 Mentor Protégé Program graduates are leaders of businesses that include:



Gulf Atlantic Engineers, PA

AEC Development Partners LLC

J&B Construction Services USA INC

id Designs & Co.

Toro Construction Services Inc dba Toro CSI

Promise Construction and Repair Solutions, LLC

Cut Ups Lawn Service

Marvis Enterprises Corp.

Innovative Homes & Remodeling, Inc

For more information about the ongoing initiatives at the USF Office of Supplier Diversity, click here.