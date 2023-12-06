Free Palestine march winds through downtown Fort Myers

“Free, Free Palestine” was chanted as a few dozen people marched on downtown Fort Myers Saturday evening in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

1 of 9 — WGCU Free Palestine March 4 “Free, Free Palestine” was chanted as a few dozen people marched on Downtown Fort Myers Saturday evening in solidarity with the Palestinian People. Their route wound around the downtown streets before returning to the Library at sunset for Maghrib prayer. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 2 of 9 — WGCU Free Palestine March 5 “Free, Free Palestine” was chanted as a few dozen people marched on Downtown Fort Myers Saturday evening in solidarity with the Palestinian People. Their route wound around the downtown streets before returning to the Library at sunset for Maghrib prayer. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 3 of 9 — WGCU Free Palestine March 8 “Free, Free Palestine” was chanted as a few dozen people marched on Downtown Fort Myers Saturday evening in solidarity with the Palestinian People. Their route wound around the downtown streets before returning to the Library at sunset for Maghrib prayer. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 4 of 9 — WGCU Free Palestine March 1 “Free, Free Palestine” was chanted as a few dozen people marched on Downtown Fort Myers Saturday evening in solidarity with the Palestinian People. Their route wound around the downtown streets before returning to the Library at sunset for Maghrib prayer. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 5 of 9 — WGCU Free Palestine March 2 “Free, Free Palestine” was chanted as a few dozen people marched on Downtown Fort Myers Saturday evening in solidarity with the Palestinian People. Their route wound around the downtown streets before returning to the Library at sunset for Maghrib prayer. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 6 of 9 — WGCU Free Palestine March 3 “Free, Free Palestine” was chanted as a few dozen people marched on Downtown Fort Myers Saturday evening in solidarity with the Palestinian People. Their route wound around the downtown streets before returning to the Library at sunset for Maghrib prayer. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 7 of 9 — WGCU Free Palestine March 6 Claire Aljaabari, with bullhorn, organized and led the march. “Free, Free Palestine” was chanted as a few dozen people marched on Downtown Fort Myers Saturday evening in solidarity with the Palestinian People. Their route wound around the downtown streets before returning to the Library at sunset for Maghrib prayer. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 8 of 9 — WGCU Free Palestine March 7 Claire Aljaabari, with bullhorn, organized and led the march. “Free, Free Palestine” was chanted as a few dozen people marched on Downtown Fort Myers Saturday evening in solidarity with the Palestinian People. Their route wound around the downtown streets before returning to the Library at sunset for Maghrib prayer. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 9 of 9 — WGCU Free Palestine March 9 “Free, Free Palestine” was chanted as a few dozen people marched on Downtown Fort Myers Saturday evening in solidarity with the Palestinian People. Their route wound around the downtown streets before returning to the Library at sunset for Maghrib prayer. Andrea Melendez / WGCU

The march route wound around the downtown streets before returning to the Library at sunset for Maghrib prayer.

The march was called a protest and asked for a ceasefire and condemnation and sanctions against Israel.

A ceasefire to exchange Israelis held hostage by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, which held for much of last week, broke on Friday with fighting resuming over the weekend.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Copyright 2023 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.

