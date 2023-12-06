© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Free Palestine march winds through downtown Fort Myers

WGCU | By Michael Braun and Andrea Melendez
Published December 6, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST
A person wearing a red keffiyeh speaking into a bullhorn, walking with a group of protestors holding signs calling for a free Palestine.
Andrea Melendez
/
WGCU
Claire Aljaabari, with bullhorn, organized and led the march. “Free, Free Palestine” was chanted as a few dozen people marched on Downtown Fort Myers Saturday evening in solidarity with the Palestinian People. Their route wound around the downtown streets before returning to the Library at sunset for Maghrib prayer.

“Free, Free Palestine” was chanted as a few dozen people marched on downtown Fort Myers Saturday evening in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

A person wearing a keffiyeh speaking into a black bullhorn as protestors holding Palestinian flags are in the background.
1 of 9
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
A person holding a small Palestinian flag and signs that say "Bombing children is NOT self defense" and "Help Gaza, ceasefiretoday.com."
2 of 9
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
A person wearing sunglasses and a mask holding a sign that reads "Free Gaza's children." Other protestors holds signs that say "Jews for Palestine" and "Zionism is while settler colonialism #FreePalestine."
3 of 9
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
A person holding a cardboard sign that says "CEASEFIRE" and a Palestinian flag. Other protestors hold Palestinian flags and signs that say "Free Palestine."
4 of 9
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
A person holds a sign of a drawn-on Palestinian flag that says "Save Gaza, Free Palestine."
5 of 9
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
Protestors holding Palestinian flags and signs that say "Let Gaza live" and "Free Palestine." One person holds a cardboard sign of a drawn-on watermelon slice.
6 of 9
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
A person wearing a red keffiyeh speaking into a bullhorn, walking with a group of protestors holding signs calling for a free Palestine.
7 of 9
Claire Aljaabari, with bullhorn, organized and led the march.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
A person wearing a red keffiyeh speaking into a bullhorn, walking with a group of protestors holding signs calling for a free Palestine.
8 of 9
Claire Aljaabari, with bullhorn, organized and led the march.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
A person waving a large Palestinian flag.
9 of 9
Andrea Melendez / WGCU

The march route wound around the downtown streets before returning to the Library at sunset for Maghrib prayer.

The march was called a protest and asked for a ceasefire and condemnation and sanctions against Israel.

A ceasefire to exchange Israelis held hostage by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, which held for much of last week, broke on Friday with fighting resuming over the weekend.

Michael Braun and Andrea Melendez
