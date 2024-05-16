More than 300 dogs will be available for free adoption in Tampa this weekend
Agencies from across the region are combining resources for the event at the Florida Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds in an effort to ease shelter overcrowding.
Folks looking to adopt a dog will have ample choices this weekend.
County and municipal shelters from across the greater Tampa Bay region — as well as Marion and Sumter counties — are combining their resources for a large adoption event at the Florida Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds.
More than 300 dogs of various breeds will be available to adopt for free. They will be vaccinated; spayed and neutered; and microchipped.
The event will be held Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Grimes Family Agricultural Center, 2508 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City.
According to a Hillsborough County news release, the event is being held to ease the number of dogs that are crowding shelters across west-central Florida — including the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, which is running at around 140% capacity.
Ahead of the event, the county's Pet Resource Center, at 440 N. Falkenburg Road in Tampa, will be closed Thursday and have limited services Friday and Saturday.