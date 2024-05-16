More than 300 dogs will be available for free adoption in Tampa this weekend

Folks looking to adopt a dog will have ample choices this weekend.

County and municipal shelters from across the greater Tampa Bay region — as well as Marion and Sumter counties — are combining their resources for a large adoption event at the Florida Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds.

More than 300 dogs of various breeds will be available to adopt for free. They will be vaccinated; spayed and neutered; and microchipped.

The event will be held Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Grimes Family Agricultural Center, 2508 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City.

According to a Hillsborough County news release, the event is being held to ease the number of dogs that are crowding shelters across west-central Florida — including the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, which is running at around 140% capacity.

Ahead of the event, the county's Pet Resource Center, at 440 N. Falkenburg Road in Tampa, will be closed Thursday and have limited services Friday and Saturday.