© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

More than 300 dogs will be available for free adoption in Tampa this weekend

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published May 16, 2024 at 11:00 AM EDT
A brown and white dog with its head on a car seat with an iced coffee to the side
Hillsborough County Government
/
Courtesy
More than 300 dogs of various breeds will be available to adopt for free at a large adoption event at the Florida Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds from May 17-19.

Agencies from across the region are combining resources for the event at the Florida Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds in an effort to ease shelter overcrowding.

Folks looking to adopt a dog will have ample choices this weekend.

County and municipal shelters from across the greater Tampa Bay region — as well as Marion and Sumter counties — are combining their resources for a large adoption event at the Florida Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds.

More than 300 dogs of various breeds will be available to adopt for free. They will be vaccinated; spayed and neutered; and microchipped.

The event will be held Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Grimes Family Agricultural Center, 2508 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City.

According to a Hillsborough County news release, the event is being held to ease the number of dogs that are crowding shelters across west-central Florida — including the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, which is running at around 140% capacity.

Ahead of the event, the county's Pet Resource Center, at 440 N. Falkenburg Road in Tampa, will be closed Thursday and have limited services Friday and Saturday.
Tags
Local / State PetsDogs
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now