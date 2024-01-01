I started my radio career in Jacksonville while attending school.

I wasn’t really sure what I wanted to do for a living, so I walked into the college radio station my freshman year and they put me on the air.

Little did I know that I would spend the next 20+ years of my life on the radio.

A career that took me from Jacksonville to Little Rock and back to Florida in 1998, to Tampa. I love everything about radio but most importantly, I love the listeners. I love meeting the people that spend a morning or an afternoon with me while I’m on the air.

Radio has put some of the biggest names in the world in front of me. I’ve had the opportunity to interview former presidents on the day that they were elected and musical artists that have sold over 100 million records. I’ve traveled to exotic locations to interview television stars and I’ve interviewed actors with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

One thing has always remained that same. I’m a kind and down-to-earth soul who will give you the shirt off of my back if you need it.

When I’m not working, I love to travel. If it’s not a tropical climate, there better be snow so I can ski. I also enjoy listening to music and going to live concerts. What kind of music do I listen to? I’ve always said there’s music for every mood. I listen to everything, but my favorite genre is reggae. Lazy days and island waves! Most importantly though, when I’m not behind the mic, I’m spending time with my family and friends.

You can contact Mark at 813-974-8660 or by email at markscantlebury@wusf.org