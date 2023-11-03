Presidential candidates take the stage in Kissimmee during the Florida Freedom Summit

The Republican race for the 2024 Presidential nomination is coming to Central Florida.

On Saturday, the Republican Party of Florida is hosting the Florida Freedom Summit at Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee where all major Republican candidates will have an opportunity to speak, including former President Donald Trump who has not participated in the past two presidential debates, yet leads in the polls.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is a featured speaker and is seeking to overtake Trump in the polls despite more Florida politicians throwing their endorsements toward the former president such as Brevard Rep. Randy Fine and State Senator Rick Scott.

Both men will be speaking at Saturday’s event as well, along with other Florida Republican political figures such as Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Attorney General Ashley Moody, and Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Tickets for the Summit start at $125 dollars. Convention doors open at 9 a.m.

