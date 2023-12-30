© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published December 30, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST
The progress pride flag. It has the rainbow stripes, and a triangle with the trans pride flag and brown and black stripes.
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF Public Media

Senator files bill that could limit local governments and schools from flying pride flags

After a similar measure was filed in the House, a Senate Republican this week proposed a bill that would restrict the types of flags that can be flown by local governments, schools and colleges, including possibly preventing LGBTQ pride flags.

Sen. Jonathan Martin, R-Fort Myers, filed the bill (SB 1120) for consideration during the legislative session that will start Jan. 9.

Under it, government agencies could not “display a flag that represents a political viewpoint, including, but not limited to, a politically partisan, racial, sexual orientation and gender, or political ideology viewpoint.”

Rep. David Borrero, R-Sweetwater, filed a similar bill (HB 901) on Dec. 18.

Equality Florida, a LGBTQ-advocacy organization, criticized Borrero’s bill.

“If conservative lawmakers won’t stop trying to erase us, we won’t stop showing up to oppose them,” the group said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
