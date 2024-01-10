How to watch Republican candidates Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley’s CNN debate in Iowa

WLRN has partnered with PolitiFact to fact-check Florida politicians. The Pulitzer Prize-winning team seeks to present the true facts, unaffected by agenda or biases.

As DeSantis and Haley are debating, frontrunner former President Donald Trump will participate in a Fox News town hall, also in Des Moines. Trump also skipped the four previous Republican debates.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and entrepreneur Vivek Ramawamy, who participated in the last Republican debate in December, did not qualify for Wednesday’s debate. Candidates needed at least 10% support in three CNN-approved national or Iowa polls to qualify, including one poll of likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers.

PolitiFact will fact-check the debate live on our website and across our social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter). We’ll also be working with our partner ABC News to fact-check candidates on the ABC debate live blog.

If you prefer a roundup of Wednesday night’s notable claims, subscribe to our weekly newsletter to get our fact-checking sent straight to your inbox.

Hear something we should check? Suggest a fact-check of a candidates’ claim by emailing truthometer@politifact.com.

Where can I watch the DeSantis-Haley debate and Trump’s town hall?

Wednesday night’s debate will air live on CNN, CNN.com, CNN en Español, CNN International and CNN Max. Anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate.

Trump’s town hall will air from 9 to 10 p.m ET on Fox News. Anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate.

How has PolitiFact rated DeSantis, Haley and Trump?

Here’s how PolitiFact has rated statements made by the Republican presidential candidates using our Truth-O-Meter, which helps us rate claims based on their relative accuracy.

Ron DeSantis has been rated 59 times since 2013.

Nikki Haley has been rated 24 times since 2012.

Donald Trump has been rated 996 times since 2011.

Our Sources

See links in story.

Copyright 2024 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.