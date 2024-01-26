© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
2024 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2024 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

As House subcommittee advances vape regulations bill, Juul vows its support

Health News Florida | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published January 26, 2024 at 11:50 AM EST
E-cigarette company JUUL Labs has sent a letter to Florida lawmakers in support of a pair of bills that would further regulate nicotine products amid concerns of illegal sales of vaping products imported from China.

This comes after Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody sued Juul last year, alleging that it markets products to minors.

The bills (SB 1006, HB 1007) would require nicotine product manufacturers to fill out the necessary forms for the Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco for each product sold in the state, as well as present additional information upon request.

Penalties would also be issued for certain violations.

In the letter, representatives of Juul said the pair of bills would create a “well-regulated marketplace” for legal vapor products.

The House version was approved Wednesday by its Regulatory Reform & Economic Development Subcommittee.

Sherrilyn Cabrera
During her time at Florida International University, where she recently graduated from with a Bachelors in Journalism, Sherrilyn Cabrera interned for the South Florida News Service - a digital journalism platform where stories are written, shot and edited by FIU students. As part of her senior project, she reported on the influx of Puerto Ricans who migrated to Florida after Hurricane Maria, and the impact it could have had on the November 2018 midterm elections.
