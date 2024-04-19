Former Florida governor Bob Graham's body will lie in state in Tallahassee

Former Florida Governor and U.S. Senator Bob Graham, who died Tuesday at age 87, will lie in state in the Florida Capitol on April 26.

According to a statement from Graham's family, his body will lie in state and his casket will be available for public viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on The Florida Channel.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also ordered U.S. and Florida flags in the state to be flown at half-staff that day.

ALSO READ: Bob Graham is remembered as 'a friend and a consummate public servant'

A private family service will be held following the ceremony, and a memorial service will be held May 11 at the Miami Lakes United Church of Christ in his hometown of Miami Lakes.

Graham served in the Florida House of Representatives from 1966-70 and the Florida Senate from 1970-78.

He was also Florida's 38th governor from 1979-87, where he established measures to protect the Florida Everglades and lead other environmental efforts.

He also worked on-site with everyday Floridians during his more than 400 "workdays," and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge bears his name.

Graham is survived by his wife of 65 years, former First Lady Adele Graham; children Gwen Graham (and husband Steve Hurm); Cissy Graham McCullough (Billy); Suzanne Graham Gibson (Tom); and Kendall Graham; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Bob Graham Center for Public Service at the University of Florida, which he formed to help students learn the skills of civic engagement, public leadership, and public service.

.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.