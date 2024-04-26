© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DeSantis says Florida will challenge the new Title IX transgender protections

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published April 26, 2024 at 12:42 PM EDT
Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, second from right, stands during a rally in 2023. She was among more than a dozen college athletes who filed a lawsuit against the NCAA accusing it of violating their Title IX rights by allowing Lia Thomas to compete at national championships in 2022.
Darren Abate
/
AP
Former college swimmer Riley Gaines stands during a rally in 2023. She was among the college athletes who filed a lawsuit against the NCAA accusing it of violating their Title IX rights by allowing Lia Thomas to compete in 2022. New Title IX rules don't specifically mention whether states can ban transgender women like Thomas from women's sports competitions, but advocates on both sides say the language is broad enough that it could apply.

The new rules spell out that the 1972 law to protect women's rights in schools also applies to sexual orientation and gender identity. Gov. Ron DeSantis says, "We will not comply."

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida “will not comply” with the Biden administration’s update to federal Title IX regulations that adds protections for transgender students.

“Florida rejects (President) Joe Biden’s attempt to rewrite Title IX,” DeSantis said in a video posted Thursday on social media. “We will not comply, and we will fight back.”

Title IX is the the 1972 sex discrimination law passed to address women's rights and applies to schools and colleges that receive federal money.

The new regulations, which are to take effect in August, spell out that Title IX also bars discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

In the video, DeSantis said the state will reject any attempt to “inject men into women’s activities.”

“We are not going to let Joe Biden undermine the rights of parents, and we are not going to let Joe Biden abuse his constitutional authority to try to impose these policies on us here in Florida,” DeSantis said.

“We stand with opportunities. We are not going to let Biden get away with it. We will not comply.”

After the rules were unveiled last week, Florida and other Republican-led states said they were preparing legal fights against the Title IX changes.

“We absolutely plan to challenge this betrayal of women in court,” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a statement.

According to several reports, Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. has sent a memo to superintendents ordering them to not to implement any of the changes because they would violate federal and state laws, including the Parental Rights in Education Act.

Included are rules that prevent schools from allowing teachers to intentionally misgender students. Florida is among four states with laws intended to protect from discipline teachers who won't use the pronouns LGBTQ students use.

However, the update also spells out that “a stray remark” does not constitute harassment and seeks to protect free speech.

The new rules also prevent sex separation when it causes more than very minor harm on a protected individual, “such as when it denies a transgender student access to a sex-separate facility or activity consistent with that student’s gender identity.”

The updated rules don't specifically mention whether states can ban transgender women from women's sports competitions. But advocates on both sides of the issue say the language is broad enough that it could apply.

The changes also provide more protections for students who make accusations of sexual misconduct.

“These final regulations build on the legacy of Title IX by clarifying that all our nation’s students can access schools that are safe, welcoming, and respect their rights,” U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said after the changes were announced last week.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Tags
Politics Title IXLGBTQTransgenderGender IdentitySexual OrientationRon DeSantisJoe Biden
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now