Sarasota airport withdraws a controversial land sale to New College

A controversial land sale that drew allegations of political influence, faulty math, and questions about airport security is no longer on the table.

After it became clear the Federal Aviation Administration was never going to allow it, the Sarasota-Manatee Airport Authority withdrew its $11.5 million sale of about 30 acres of airport land to neighboring New College of Florida.

The airport CEO said in a statement Tuesday that the impact of drone technology and unmanned aircraft was part of the reason the FAA had concerns.

"FAA was not agreeable to approving the release at a time when the new technology’s impacts on aeronautical facilities are unclear," said airport CEO Rick Piccolo.

Asked to elaborate, Piccolo said in an email to WUSF: "This new technology was raised in verbal conversations I have had with regional and district leadership over the last month as we worked to see what, if anything, was possible. It became evident that the guidance and conservative posture of FAA was not going change and permit the release."

The FAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The FAA has final say over whether the airport land could be released for sale. The agency initially blocked the sale in April, citing a list of reasons including an appraisal that was missing information, questions about whether the price was right, and the safety of using the land for educational and recreational purposes.

Screenshot An aerial view of the land that New College currently leases from airport.

Piccolo appealed that decision, and sent more documentation to the FAA in an effort to get the sale approved.

A whistleblower sounded the alarm about the proposed sale in January, saying the deal gave away too much to New College — specifically because it ignored the value of the buildings on the land, which would revert to the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority (SMAA) at the end of the 100-year lease — and was about half the price it should be.

"I'm pleased that the airport authority has withdrawn its request for the release of airport land. That is good news," said John Schussler, former property director at the airport.

Drone technology ”was probably near the bottom of a long list of reasons why the FAA was, again, going to reject the land sale," added Schussler, who retired in 2018.

"With the SMAA withdrawing its request, the FAA does not need to send the SMAA another rejection letter they don’t want us to see," he said.

New College has been leasing the land since the 1960s and pays about $100,000 per year, far below current market value, due to the terms of the long-term lease, which ends in 2056.

Kerry Sheridan / WUSF The Sarasota Manatee airport board approved the $11.5 million proposal at its meeting Monday, March 25, 2024

The sale was easily approved by the boards of the airport and New College. Board members of both have been appointed in recent years by Republican governors, including DeSantis.

Piccolo's son, Fred, has previously worked for New College President Richard Corcoran and the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis. Piccolo has repeatedly denied any influence from those ties on the deal.

"I respect the professionals at FAA and never sought, nor was any outside political influence ever brought into this matter despite the unfounded allegations," Piccolo said in an email Tuesday.

"I tried to address an issue that while not imminent, will someday present itself. It was not successful and there comes a time to move on," Piccolo added.

"In the meantime, the status quo exists for the next 31 years, and I can turn my attention to more pressing matters."

New College was taken over by allies of DeSantis last year, and aims to model itself after the conservative Christian-leaning Hillsdale College in Michigan.

Finding appropriate accommodations for an expanding student body has been a challenge. Some of the dormitories on airport land have been closed due to mold issues.

"While disappointed that the transaction could not be completed, we are grateful for the effort of the Airport Authority. New College will continue to cooperate on future development matters," Corcoran said in a statement.

"In the meantime, this will free up college resources to continue improving the campus.”

