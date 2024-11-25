Trump backs Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis for open Congressional seat

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis has thrown his hat in the ring to take the Panhandle Congressional seat previously held by Matt Gaetz. He has already been endorsed by President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump announced his endorsement of Patronis on Truth Social.

pic.twitter.com/hVyxTJkRDY — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 25, 2024

The endorsement caused several Republicans who publicly expressed interest in running, like Escambia County Republican State Representative Michelle Salzman, to pull out of the race.

Politics is an ever-changing chessboard. Our first priority as elected officials should be our constituents. If we put them first, we all win! Jimmy has been endorsed by the leader of our party and that should be enough for us to get behind him. Congratulations @JimmyPatronis — Michelle Salzman (@michellesalzman) November 25, 2024

The district is a Republican stronghold, meaning Patronis has all but been anointed Florida’s newest Congressman. It was left vacant after Gaetz was nominated by Trump for U.S. Attorney General, then dropped out of consideration after it became clear several Republican U.S. Senators were not supporting him.

The move also will reshuffle Florida’s executive cabinet, which could cause interparty political drama.

Governor Ron DeSantis will appoint Patronis’ replacement. State Senator and former Florida GOP chair Joe Gruters has Trump’s endorsement for the job in 2026. Gruters endorsed Trump over DeSantis in the Republican Presidential primary. He also backed the failed recreational marijuana ballot initiative and criticized DeSantis’ opposition of the initiative using public funds.

In a post to X, Gruters wrote he is committed to running for CFO.

Whether via appointment or at the ballot box in 2026, I look forward to running for CFO as President Trump’s endorsed candidate. President Trump’s resounding victory is a mandate for change in this country and I will never stop fighting to Make America Great Again! #OTV2026… https://t.co/o56sGYiOAW — Joe Gruters (@JoeGruters) November 25, 2024

