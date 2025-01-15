DeSantis issues a list of immigration-related proposals for special session

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday issued a list of legislative proposals for a special session set to take place this month, mostly of them related the Trump administration's expected crackdown on illegal immigration.

DeSantis made the announcement despite a statement issued this week from Republican Legisalture leaders rebuffing the governor’s call for a special session.

“We are not approaching the new administration in a lackadaisical fashion,” DeSantis said during a press conference at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. “We in Florida have a sense of urgency to accomplish this mission, and the mission is very simple. We need to end the illegal immigration crisis once and for all in these United States of America.”

Americans have given President Trump a mandate to secure the southern border and end the illegal immigration crisis. Florida must step up to help carry out this mission.



Here are some of the proposals I am calling on the Legislature to pass in the upcoming Special Session: pic.twitter.com/6EgPEqVzON — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 15, 2025

The governor said in a statement that he wants Florida to be '"ready to lead' —referring to changes he expects President-elect Donald Trump to make immediately after taking office on Monday.

“Florida is ready to lead,” said DeSantis. “With President Trump taking office, Florida has a unique opportunity to help facilitate the end to America’s immigration crisis.”

DeSantis’ proposals span topics from education to election issues, but all are connected to immigration. One proposal would set up a state-funded transport system to deport immigrants in the country illegally.

Governor DeSantis Announces Proposals to Prepare Florida to Lead https://t.co/vpzBqJugPU — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 15, 2025

Proposed legislation includes:

Mandate maximum participation in the 287(g) deportation program, with penalties for noncompliance, including suspension of officials.

Establish a state crime for entering the U.S. illegally and a process for self-deportation.

Appoint a dedicated officer to oversee coordination with federal authorities and the Unauthorized Alien Transport Program (UATP).

Expand UATP to detain and facilitate the deportation of immigrants in the country without required documents.

Broaden the legal definition of gang-related activities to include more groups of dangerous immigrants who entered the country illegally.

Repeal in-state college tuition for student in the country without legal permission.

Require voter registration affirmation of U.S. citizenship and Florida residency.

Increase penalties for unauthorized immigrants committing voter fraud or providing false voter registration information;

Mandate identity verification for foreign remittance transfers.

Create a rebuttable presumption that immigrants in the county without permission are flight risks and deny bail.



Tension in Tallahassee

These proposals come while there is tension between DeSantis and the Legislature.

On Monday, legislative leaders dismissed the governor’s wishes to have a special session — calling it “premature” and “irresponsible.” Nonetheless, there will be a special session beginning Jan. 27.

The state constitution compels lawmakers to return to Tallahassee when the governor issues a formal call, but the Legislature will decide how long they stay.

Copyright 2025 WFSU