Coast Guard to increase presence in South Florida waters amid immigration crackdown

WLRN Public Media | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published January 23, 2025 at 12:04 PM EST
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP, file
Among the areas that will see the surge of Coast Guard activity are the southeast maritime border approaching Florida and the maritime borders between the Bahamas and South Florida.

The U.S. Coast Guard is increasing its presence in the waters off South Florida.

This comes in the wake of President Donald Trump’s executive orders aiming to curb illegal immigration.

The Coast Guard's acting commandant said in a news release that all operational commanders have been ordered to “immediately surge assets" in what he calls key areas. That include boats, helicopters, planes and specialized teams.

Among the areas that will see the surge of Coast Guard activity are the southeast maritime border approaching Florida and the maritime borders between the Bahamas and South Florida.

Politics MilitaryIllegal ImmigrationImmigrationU.S. Coast GuardDonald TrumpTrump Administration
Sherrilyn Cabrera
During her time at Florida International University, where she recently graduated from with a Bachelors in Journalism, Sherrilyn Cabrera interned for the South Florida News Service - a digital journalism platform where stories are written, shot and edited by FIU students. As part of her senior project, she reported on the influx of Puerto Ricans who migrated to Florida after Hurricane Maria, and the impact it could have had on the November 2018 midterm elections.
