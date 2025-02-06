Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez is expected to resign to become FIU's next president

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez is expected to resign and be named interim president of her alma mater, Florida International University.

Multiple news outlets around the state have reported the move, although neither Nuñez nor her office has confirmed the move.

FIU’s Board of Trustees will meet Friday, when they’re expected to make the announcement. If Nuñez accepts, she would be required to resign elected office.

Gov. Ron DeSantis would then need to appoint a new lieutenant governor. The contract of FIU’s current president, Kenneth Jessell, expires in November.

