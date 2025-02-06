© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez is expected to resign to become FIU's next president

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN
Published February 6, 2025 at 6:38 PM EST
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez speaking in Little Havana earlier this summer.
Wilfredo Lee
/
AP
If Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez accepts the position at her alma mater, she will need to resign her government position.

Multiple news outlets have reported that Florida International's Board of Trustees will announce Friday that Nunez will take over at her alma mater in Miami. Neither she nor her office has confirmed the move.

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez is expected to resign and be named interim president of her alma mater, Florida International University.

Multiple news outlets around the state have reported the move, although neither Nuñez nor her office has confirmed the move.

FIU’s Board of Trustees will meet Friday, when they’re expected to make the announcement. If Nuñez accepts, she would be required to resign elected office.

Gov. Ron DeSantis would then need to appoint a new lieutenant governor. The contract of FIU’s current president, Kenneth Jessell, expires in November.

Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media

Tags
Politics Ron DeSantisJeanette NuñezFIUFlorida International University
WLRN
