Florida bill would allow more religious expression, 'In God We Trust' motto in schools

A state representative has filed a bill to allow more religious expression in Florida schools.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Kimberly Daniels, D-Jacksonville, says it aims to prohibit religious discrimination by allowing students to share religious viewpoints in class, allowing religious clubs and activities, and allowing school staff to engage in religious activities with students.

The bill (HB 1009) also would require students to sing the national anthem every day along with a moment of silence and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Students with a written exemption from their parents would be required to leave the classroom during the shows of patriotism.

The proposal also would require schools to display 22-by-28-inch signs bearing the state motto, “In God We Trust,” in school libraries, cafeterias, gymnasiums and main offices.

It will be considered when the Legislature begins its regular session on Tuesday.

In 2018, Daniels sponsored a measure that would have required school boards to adopt rules for displaying “In God We Trust.” It passed the House but not the Senate.

