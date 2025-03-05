Florida lawmakers discuss hemp industry, looking into regulation

Florida lawmakers have met with hemp industry representatives and state officials this week as part of a work group looking into whether the plant needs to be more tightly regulated.

The hemp plant can produce Delta 8 and 10, cannabinoids that have similar intoxicating effects to THC in marijuana. But they’re not regulated in the same way traditional THC products are or other intoxicating products like alcohol. The legislature in recent years passed prohibitions on marketing hemp products to children.

But Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said during the work group Tuesday the rules need more teeth.

“Our department has removed nearly a million packages of those products in the last year and a half. We have come a long way, but we need more tools to ensure that these products are not packaged colored, flavored or scented to be attractive to kids who may think they are getting a starburst or a Skittle, but instead are getting hold of a substance that can really hurt them,” he said.

Some Florida hemp growers, like Randy Rembert, said they wouldn’t be opposed to further regulations, but wants changes to be implemented intentionally.

“I'm not against any type of regulation. I just believe that it's all about the struggle the structure of the regulation to ensure that kids are safe, but at the same time, adults are still getting the products that they need or desire,” he said.

Charles Bailes, the CEO of ABC First Wine and Spirits, said his company started selling hemp drinks in their stores over the last six months. He wants the drinks regulated in the same way alcohol and cigarettes are regulated.

“If you told me a year or two ago that I would be here in Tallahassee talking about derived THC beverages, I would have told you you were crazy, but here we are. You know, it's not the first time the market has proven me wrong or us wrong, and it is the result of major changes in consumer demand and behavior,” he said.

Florida Department of Agriculture Food Safety Director Dr. Matt Curran said different states have taken different approaches to regulating hemp.

“In Texas, they're looking at banning all cannabinoids except for CBD and CBN. Arizona has two bills this year. One is to regulate adult hemp beverages as alcohol and license, test and label and register hemp derived products. In Massachusetts, there's a bill that would allow the sale of hemp beverages. In the Mississippi, they're legalizing, or going to attempting to legalize consumable hemp products. So you see, every state has a different paradigm,” he said.

Governor Ron DeSantis and other Republicans have been allies of the hemp industry, which has financially supported the party. The legislature’s decision now to discuss hemp regulation comes after legislative leaders butted heads with the governor earlier this year during the special sessions on immigration.

The work group is scheduled for a final meeting to discuss any recommendations about potential future legislation.

