Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sets his sights on legislation to expand gun rights

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has his sights on legislation that would increase firearm access.

During his State of the State address on Tuesday, the governor touted plans to roll back key provisions of Florida’s current gun laws. He also voiced support for a push to allow open carry in the state.

“We need to be a strong Second Amendment state,” DeSantis said. “I know many of you agree with it, and so let’s get some positive reform done for the people of this state of Florida.”

Expanding gun rights

In the weeks leading up to session, DeSantis pitched a ‘Second Amendment Summer’ as part of his proposed budget for the coming fiscal year. It would make gun and ammunition purchases tax free for about five weeks this summer.

“From Memorial Day to the Fourth of July, you could get your ammunition, your firearms, and encroachments tax free in the state of Florida.”

But that’s not all the Republican governor wants to see happen in the state of Florida.

He’s also backing a proposal that would reverse reforms that came with the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act following the deadly 2018 Parkland school shooting. Lawmakers raised the gun purchasing age, created protective risk orders, and brought stricter background checks.

Following Tuesday’s State of the State address, DeSantis told reporters he supports a bill (SB 920) to lower the state’s minimum age for purchasing a long rifle from 21 to 18.

“They’ve taken away the rights of young adults to purchase a long gun," said DeSantis. "They can’t even buy a rifle to go hunt. That just doesn’t make sense…are you an adult or not?”

DeSantis getting pushback

DeSantis also says he supports legalizing open carry legislation because it would put Florida on par with most other red states. But that proposal is already hitting a few bumps in the road.

Senate President Ben Albritton said on the opening day of session that he plans to follow the guidance of law enforcement who have typically opposed open carry.

He said Florida is a tourist state, and allowing open carry could be dangerous.

“We’re a tourism state and that matters," Albritton said following DeSantis’ State of the State. "I’m working through that in my mind because the most important thing I want to do is to do what’s right. And certainly, the most important thing I don’t want to do is make a mistake.”

Guns on college campuses

The only open carry bill filed this session came from former state Representative Joel Rudman (R-Navarre). But his legislation was withdrawn after he resigned to run for Congress.

State Senator Randy Fine (R-Melbourne) is in a similar position. He’s running for another congressional seat in an April special election but his resignation date isn’t until later, and he told WFSU in an interview last month that he hopes to see his bills move through the process.

“I filed two gun bills and I’m leaving fairly early in the session," Fine explained. "I think open carry is a pretty spirited discussion to have. If it comes up while I’m still there, I will vote for it.”

SB 814, one of Fine’s bills, would allow students to carry guns on college and university campuses. The Republican lawmaker believes that all students should have the right to protect themselves.

“I don’t think your second amendment rights go on vacation because you’re coming onto a college campus."