Florida House approves repeal of 2018 beach access law, bill heading to governor's desk

In an issue that centers on Walton County, the House on Tuesday gave final approval to a bill that would repeal a controversial 2018 law about “customary use” of beaches.

The House unanimously passed the bill (SB 1622), which was approved last week by the Senate. It is ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

ALSO READ: Florida Senate approves repeal of 2018 beach access law

Northwest Florida lawmakers have said the 2018 law created fierce battles in Walton County between waterfront property owners and other people seeking to use beaches.

The Florida Constitution ensures public access to portions of beaches “below mean high water lines,” often described as wet areas of beaches.

But customary use involves dry-sand areas of beaches above the mean high water line that are often privately owned.

The 2018 law put in place an extensive process for certain local governments that want to have ordinances or rules aimed at ensuring customary use, including requiring judicial approval.

Bill supporters have said a repeal is needed to provide access to Walton County beaches.

“This bill goes a long way to helping correct what we did in 2018,” Rep. Shane Abbott, R-DeFuniak Springs, said.