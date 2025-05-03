Florida lawmakers will return in mid-May to hammer out a state budget

House and Senate leaders said late Friday they had reached agreement on a “framework” for a budget deal that would include $2.8 billion in tax cuts, with lawmakers expected to return to the Capitol during the week of May 12 to negotiate details.

House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, and Senate President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, made the announcement on the final scheduled night of a contentious 60-day legislative session. Lawmakers had to approve an extension of the session because they did not finish the budget.

“I know the extension of session presents difficulties and challenges for you and your families,” Perez told House members. “I apologize for this delay. But I believe it is better to do it right than to do it fast.”

Perez said the budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, which will start July 1, will total less than Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed $115.6 billion spending plan, though he did not give an exact amount. He also said the tax-cut package will include his priority of reducing the state’s 6 percent sales-tax rate.

“We have a responsibility to safeguard taxpayer dollars and improve accountability, transparency, and oversight of government spending,” Albritton said to senators.

During the extended session, lawmakers will consider only the budget and related bills. That means a wide range of other bills died Friday night after not passing during the 60 days. The House adjourned at 10:23 p.m., with the Senate following nine minutes later.

Lawmakers, who will not be in Tallahassee next week, need to pass a budget before the start of the fiscal year. Also, DeSantis has line-item veto power before the budget takes effect.

The House and Senate were at odds for weeks about the budget and tax cuts, as leaders held talks behind the scenes to try to work out differences. The House and Senate passed budget proposals last month with a more than $4 billion gap. The House’s proposal totaled $112.95 billion, while the Senate’s weighed in at $117.36 billion.

The House proposed a tax package (HB 7033) totaling about $5 billion, with cuts largely stemming from a plan to permanently reduce the state’s sales-tax rate from 6 percent to 5.25 percent.

The Senate proposed a $1.83 billion tax-cut package (SB 7034) that included eliminating sales taxes on clothing and shoes that cost $75 or less.

Sen. Don Gaetz, a Niceville Republican who was Senate president during the 2013 and 2014 sessions, said this isn’t the first time lawmakers have disagreed on the budget.

“Our obligation is to agree on a budget before the end of the fiscal year,” Gaetz said earlier Friday. “My hope is that, in the intervening time between now and the time we come back, that there would be folks from the Senate and folks from the House who would lock themselves in a windowless room with warm beer and cold pizza and come up with a solution.”

Other sessions have had acrimonious endings, such as a 2011 standoff involving then-House Speaker Dean Cannon, R-Orlando, and then-Senate President Mike Haridopolos, R-Melbourne.

Sen. Gayle Harrell, a Stuart Republican in her 23rd year in the Legislature, has seen sessions deteriorate in the final hours, but noted Friday “this is not a typical end of session.”

“I've been through other tense sessions, you know. I remember the Haridopolos-Dean Cannon days. I remember the Johnny Byrd days,” Harrell said, referring to former House Speaker Johnny Byrd, a Plant City Republican who clashed with other lawmakers. “So there's been other tense sessions. This one is probably the most tense in the last week that I've seen.”

Rep. Ashley Gantt, D-Miami, called the process “extremely frustrating,” but said “it’s part of what I signed up for.”

“It is part of my philosophy to not have expectations up here,” Gantt said.

Lawmakers have had a combative year, which started with DeSantis squaring off with the House and Senate leaders over carrying out President Donald Trump’s efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.

While agreements on immigration issues were reached at the end of three special sessions, DeSantis and Perez have remained at odds, including over a House investigation into a foundation linked to First Lady Casey DeSantis’ signature economic-assistance program, Hope Florida. DeSantis has traveled the state to attack the probe and legislative proposals that sought to limit his powers.

House and Senate budget leaders struggled to reach agreement on “allocations” --- overall dollar amounts for different areas of spending --- needed to begin formal budget conference negotiations. Albritton indicated Friday night that talks about the allocations would continue next week.

Albritton in recent weeks pointed to “philosophical differences” with the House, as he expressed concerns about approving recurring tax cuts amid unsettled national economic forecasts. He raised the possibility that deep cuts could force lawmakers to address financial shortfalls in future years.

Perez accused the Senate of supporting “pathological overspending” while arguing lawmakers should cut taxes to curb spending.

While making an appearance Wednesday at a Fruitland Park school, DeSantis placed blame on the House, saying, “this will go down as the least productive Florida House of Representatives in decades.” DeSantis also described the House as being focused “on the personal agendas of the leadership.”

