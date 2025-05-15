Attorney John Morgan continues to flirt with Florida gubernatorial run

Famous billionaire personal injury attorney John Morgan has been publicly flirting with the idea of running for Florida governor in 2026. He recently stoked those flames as the guest speaker at Capitol City Tiger Bay's Wednesday luncheon in Tallahassee.

The man whose face is plastered on billboards across the state and who's voice fills TV and radio spots told the crowd our political system is missing a third party. He said he believes Republicans and Democrats are too extreme, and another party should emerge to refocus political conversations on reducing economic inequality and helping everyday people.

"Most of us agree on most things. But yet, you come to Tallahassee, year after year after year, and nothing, nothing ever happens for the people. Nothing good ever happens for the people," he said.

The legal titan has clashed with Gov. Ron DeSantis and other prominent Republicans over his financial backing and advocacy of several ballot initiatives, including last year's recreational marijuana proposal that failed to pass the needed 60% threshold.

On whether he will run for governor, Morgan says he is uncertain, but if he does it will be under a new party he is planning on launching. He said he will wait to see what the field looks like before making a decision.

"When they start coming down the stretch, that's when you have a good idea how that race is going to finish. And what I'm going to do, I'm going to wait till those horses start coming down the back stretch, and I'm going to see who's there," he said.

Currently in the race are Republican congressman Byron Donalds, Democrat David Jolly, and state Sen. Jason Pizzo, who is running with no party affiliation.

