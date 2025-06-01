DeSantis signs bill restricting cellphone use in public schools

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill that will expand a restriction on cellphone use in Florida schools.

The bill (HB 1105), which was approved by the Legislature on May 2, revises a law that has prevented students from using cellphones during instructional time.

The bill will prohibit cellphone use throughout the school day in elementary and middle schools.

It also will create a pilot program in six counties that will prevent cellphone use in high schools throughout the school day.

The House voted 85-14 to pass the bill, which includes a series of education issues, while the Senate approved it in a 26-5 vote.

The bill also will make changes that could help charter schools. For instance, it will require that charter schools get a cut if school districts receive sales-tax money through what is known as a local-government infrastructure surtax.

Charter schools would receive proportionate shares based on school enrollment.

Also, the bill will make it easier to convert traditional public schools to charter schools. Currently, such conversions must receive support from a majority of parents and a majority of teachers.

The bill, which will take effect July 1, removes the requirement for teacher support.

