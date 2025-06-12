Florida AG rolls out new anti-doxxing program for ICE agents

Florida is rolling out a new program to protect ICE agents from doxxing, the practice of releasing a person's information like their home address to intimidate or harass.

The program comes days after activist Jack Quillin, who went by LAScanner online, was revealed to have doxxed ICE agents as part of protests in California.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said ICE agents who suspect they or their family members might have been doxxed should reach out to the Florida Highway Patrol.

"We've set up a program where any ICE agent that believes personal identifying information has been revealed will be able to report that to Colonial Howze and the FHP team. So that they can begin routine checkups and patrols to keep an eye on the agents and their homes and their families," said Uthmeier.

Larry Keefe, the state's public safety czar, echoed the state's commitment to keeping ICE agents and their families safe in this politically charged climate.

"Florida is going to honor, respect and protect 24/7 this overwatch, not just ICE officers when they're out doing operations, but when they get in their car and when they go home so their families can go about their business knowing Florida has their backs," said Keefe.

Uthmeier and Keefe also said Florida would get its own state-level ICE liaison and warned Floridians against violent protests ahead of No Kings protests planned for this weekend.

The nationwide protests coincide with President Trump's birthday and military parade in the nation's capitol in Washington.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Floridians are encouraged to peacefully protest any number of issues in the state. It's an important part of our nation's democracy.

"Peaceful protests are part of our democracy. We invite people to share their opinions. That's what our country is all about. The key word in that is peaceful, and if it's peaceful, us in law enforcement are going to make sure you have a safe environment to do it in. That's part of that process," said Ivey.

But Ivey said that there's a zero tolerance policy for protests that turn violent in Florida. He described a number of actions that protesters should avoid in his county.

"If you resist lawful orders, you're going to jail. If you block an intersection or a roadway in Brevard County, you are going to jail. If you flee arrest, you're going to go to jail tired, because we are going to run you down and put you in jail," said Ivey. "If you throw a brick or a fire bomb or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains at, because we will kill you."

Police have cleared protesters in Los Angeles, Seattle and Las Vegas as protests continue across the country, with National Guard troops deployed to LA and Texas.

Protesters are calling on the Trump administration to stop ICE raids and deportations.

