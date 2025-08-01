© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
FSU bars student from campus while investigating claim of antisemitic comments in video

WFSU | By Regan McCarthy
Published August 1, 2025 at 9:57 AM EDT
Patrick Sternad
/
WFSU Public Media

The video circulating on social media shows a woman on campus making an obscene hand gesture and using profanity toward a man wearing a T-shirt for the Israel Defense Forces.

A Florida State University student accused of making antisemitic statements in a video that's going viral has been barred from campus while an investigation by the school is underway.

The video circulating on social media shows a woman on FSU's campus making an obscene hand gesture as she says, "F—- Israel. Free Palestine." She then appears to shove the camera phone, held by a man who is wearing a T-shirt for the Israel Defense Forces.

Activist groups on social media are calling the incident antisemitism.

It's reached the attention of some high-ranking government officials. In a post on X, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi praised FSU president Richard McCullough and said, "Antisemitism will not be tolerated in Florida, or anywhere else."

Bondi also said the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division and a U.S. Attorney are looking into the matter.

FSU has put out a statement saying the school is "actively addressing [the] altercation," and the school "strongly condemns antisemitism in all forms."

FSU also notes that it will "follow Florida law, which protects Jewish students and employees from discrimination motivated by antisemitism, harassment, intimidation and violence."


