The Splendid Table celebrates food and life every weekend on WUSF and you can be part of a live taping!
Sunday, June 1, 2025
New Tampa Performing Arts Center
Tickets go on sale April 22.
The Splendid Table, hosted by award-winning food writer Francis Lam, is an original weekly companion, celebrating the intersection of food and life for more than two decades. A culinary, culture and lifestyle program, it hosts our nation's conversations about cooking, sustainability and food culture and introduces us to generations of food dignitaries