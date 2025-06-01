The Splendid Table celebrates food and life every weekend on WUSF and you can be part of a live taping!

Sunday, June 1, 2025

New Tampa Performing Arts Center

Tickets go on sale April 22 .

The Splendid Table, hosted by award-winning food writer Francis Lam, is an original weekly companion, celebrating the intersection of food and life for more than two decades. A culinary, culture and lifestyle program, it hosts our nation's conversations about cooking, sustainability and food culture and introduces us to generations of food dignitaries