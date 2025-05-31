USF's Yuengling Center will host the AAC basketball tournaments in 2027 and 2028

The American Athletic Conference announced on Friday that its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be played at the University of South Florida in 2027 and 2028.

The tournament will go to Legacy Arena in Birmingham after next season, then move to the Yuengling Center on the USF Tampa campus in 2027 and 2028.

“Let’s go. What’s an opportunity,” first-year Bulls head coach Bryan Hodgson wrote in post on X.

AAC athletic directors approved the venues and cities, which will be first-time hosts for the tournaments.

On X, USF athletic director Michael Kelly called hosting the tournament a “tremendous win” for the region.

The 10,500-seat Yuengling Center hosts more than 300 events each year, including USF men’s and women’s basketball games. The venue, known for years as the Sun Dome, has undergone more than $43 million in renovations since 2000.

“Our top priority when we began this bid process was to deliver the best possible experience for our student-athletes,” AAC Commissioner Tim Pernetti said.

“The ability of Birmingham and Tampa to accommodate both [men and women] championships and the year-round support that we will receive from their respective local committees will help to make these events an unforgettable experience for our players and fans.”

Tampa Bay has plenty of experience in hosting major sports events, including five Super Bowls and more than a dozen NCAA conference and national championship events across basketball, hockey, volleyball, track and football.

“Our community is ready to roll out the red carpet for the members of the American Athletic Conference,” Rob Higgins, executive director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, said in a statement.

In basketball, Tampa has hosted four women’s Final Fours; men’s first- and second-rounds after four seasons; a 1998 men’s Sweet 16 and Elite 8, the 2007 ACC men’s tournament; and 2009 SEC men’s tournament; all at Amalie Arena.

The 1999 men’s Final Four was held at Tropicana Field. The first two rounds of the 2015 NCAA women’s tournament were played at what was then known as the Sun Dome.

In March, NCAA men’s first- and second-round games are slated for Amalie Arena.

The AAC tournaments were played the past five seasons at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. However, the host school, Southern Methodist, jumped last year from the American to the AAC.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.