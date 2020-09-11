-
An appeals court this month will hear arguments in a long-running battle pitting the Publix supermarket chain and insurers against a state agency and doctors over rules for dispensing medications to injured workers.
The state Office of Insurance Regulation matched a 15.1 percent decrease requested in August by the National Council on Compensation Insurance, which makes rate filings for the industry.
They include toll credits for frequent drivers and measures to combat the rising cost of property insurance.
The vehicle-rental measure sets insurance and other requirements for people who take part in peer-to-peer car-sharing programs.
Sen. Jeff Brandes made no promises the Senate would make changes to ensure front-line health care workers and teachers can tap into workers’ compensation benefits.
The decrease is effective Jan. 1. It will be the fourth consecutive year that workers’ compensation premiums have been reduced.
It would be the fourth straight year of premium decreases for employers.
It means workers' compensation premiums could drop an average of 5.7 percent.
Not surprisingly, first responders and health care workers have filed the most workers’ compensation indemnity claims related to COVID-19.
A Broward County school employee’s constitutional challenge to part of Florida’s workers’ compensation insurance laws has gone to the state Supreme Court.
A woman who argues she is entitled to workers’ compensation insurance benefits after tripping over her dog while working at home has taken the issue to...
In a dispute about treatment of a shoulder injury, a state appeals court Tuesday rejected a constitutional challenge to part of Florida’s workers’...