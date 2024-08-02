The Moth Mainstage Live is an evening of storytelling from the producers of the popular Moth Podcast and Radio Hour.

It is a quintessential Moth experience, a two-act show —featuring eight storytellers — where the storytellers and a notable host share true personal stories. Experience true stories told live and without notes as the show is recorded for future episodes of The Moth Podcast and Moth Radio Hour.

You can listen to The Moth Radio Hour on Saturdays at 1 PM on WUSF 89.7 or by downloading our Mobile App here.

The show starts at 7:30 PM. Doors open at 6:30 PM.