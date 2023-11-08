Tampa receives a $2.6 million grant to make its streets safer

The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding Tampa $2.6 million to make its roads safer.

The city announced the grant in a news release Monday. It’s part of USDOT’s Safe Streets and Roads for All program.

The grant will go toward reducing vehicle speed along roads in underserved areas of the city, according to the release.

The four roads covered by the funds are Rowlett Park Drive, Palm Avenue, East Sligh Avenue and North 34th Street. The city said in the release it identified and prioritized locations for limiting vehicle speed as part of Tampa MOVES, its 30-year mobility plan.

Some ways Tampa may use the funds to limit speed include new striping, signage, and pedestrian crossings; speed feedback signs; and curb or sidewalk extensions using striping and posts. The city will also work with the University of South Florida's Center for Urban Transportation Research and contribute $650,000 to the project.

“I want to thank President Joe Biden, Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and our Congresswoman, Kathy Castor who are so committed to Tampa and to making Tampa a safer community for our families,” Mayor Jane Castor said in the release. “They have demonstrated their commitment to this community and this is another big step that will allow us to engage our community to develop our Safe System approach through practical and efficient quick build projects.”

Tampa received the grant as it considers a $2 billion plan to improve the city’s infrastructure. The initiative, called Tampa MOVES, aims in part to increase safety for bikers and pedestrians.

In 2021, more than 800 people were killed in the greater Tampa Bay region in traffic accidents. In Tampa alone, the release says 355 people had life-altering injuries and 79 people died due to crashes in 2022.

Tampa MOVES is expected to add more road crossings, sidewalks, and bike lanes to address this, as well as fix roads and relieve traffic congestion. Florida is also adopting what’s called the Safe System Approach to reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries.

