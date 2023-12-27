© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tampa and Pasco County receive federal grants aimed at preventing traffic fatalities

WUSF | By Sky Lebron
Published December 27, 2023 at 5:14 AM EST
The intersection of Rowlett Drive and Slight Avenue, with plenty of cars at each stop.
Sky Lebron
/
WUSF
. City officials have identified the 4 main corridors it wants to study - Palm Avenue and 34th Street in Ybor, along with Rowlett Park Drive and Sligh Avenue in East Tampa [pictured above].

Both Pasco County and the city of Tampa will use the money to study ways to reduce injuries and fatalities.

The city of Tampa and Pasco County have some extra money to spend on transportation needs.

Both recently received federal grants aimed at reducing injuries and fatalities.

Tampa is receiving $2.6 million. City officials have identified four main corridors to study: Palm Avenue; 34th Street in Ybor City; Rowlett Park Drive and Sligh Avenue in East Tampa.

“The faster a vehicle is going, the more likely that a crash will result in a fatality or a life altering injury, said Alex Henry, chief planner with Tampa’s mobility department. “So it's definitely something that we focus on.”

It will be partnering with the University of South Florida's Center for Urban Transportation Research to conduct the study and recommend new safety measures, such as lowering speed limits.

Last year, the city received a similar grant to start more roadway projects. Some are complete, including a number of improvements to Main Street in West Tampa.

Meanwhile, Pasco County will use the $320,000 it's receiving to do a similar study.

Tania Gorman, interim executive director of Pasco's Metropolitan Planning Organization, said the funding is crucial as the area sees rapid growth.

"We should be able to get on a bus, we should be able to get on our bicycle and ride a trail and we should be able to do these things, but we have to connect the pieces and make them safe,” Gorman said.

Officials say it could take several years to receive the funding and complete the studies.

 
Tags
Transportation Pasco CountyCity of TampaTraffic SafetyPedestrian Safety
Sky Lebron
As a host and reporter for WUSF, my goal is to unearth and highlight issues that wouldn’t be covered otherwise. If I truly connect with my audience as I relay to them the day’s most important stories and make them think about an issue past the point that I’ve said it in a newscast, that’s a success in my eyes.
See stories by Sky Lebron
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now