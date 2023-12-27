Tampa and Pasco County receive federal grants aimed at preventing traffic fatalities

The city of Tampa and Pasco County have some extra money to spend on transportation needs.

Both recently received federal grants aimed at reducing injuries and fatalities.

Tampa is receiving $2.6 million. City officials have identified four main corridors to study: Palm Avenue; 34th Street in Ybor City; Rowlett Park Drive and Sligh Avenue in East Tampa.

“The faster a vehicle is going, the more likely that a crash will result in a fatality or a life altering injury, said Alex Henry, chief planner with Tampa’s mobility department. “So it's definitely something that we focus on.”

It will be partnering with the University of South Florida's Center for Urban Transportation Research to conduct the study and recommend new safety measures, such as lowering speed limits.

Last year, the city received a similar grant to start more roadway projects. Some are complete, including a number of improvements to Main Street in West Tampa.

Meanwhile, Pasco County will use the $320,000 it's receiving to do a similar study.

Tania Gorman, interim executive director of Pasco's Metropolitan Planning Organization, said the funding is crucial as the area sees rapid growth.

"We should be able to get on a bus, we should be able to get on our bicycle and ride a trail and we should be able to do these things, but we have to connect the pieces and make them safe,” Gorman said.

Officials say it could take several years to receive the funding and complete the studies.



