Ten Florida airports stand to earn over $112 million in federal funds

The Federal Aviation Authority is awarding over $112 million dollars to Florida airports to help improve infrastructure and create jobs at the airport.

Of the ten Florida airports receiving the federal funding, two are in Central Florida: Orlando Sanford International Airport and Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville.

The airport in Sanford will receive $1 million to update the West Terminal corridor, expand passenger waiting areas and improve ADA accommodations.

And the airport in Titusville will get $2 million to fund the construction of a new air traffic control tower.

This grant money is in addition to the over $2 billion that’s been funneled into improving our nation’s airports over the last two years.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said these investments will, “make it easier for passengers to get to and through airports, create jobs, and increase safety for all.”

Here’s the full list of airports and how they'll benefit from this latest round of funding:

$50 million to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport: This award funds a portion of the Terminal Connecter to connect all terminals post-security at the airport. This includes construction of two connector walkways, enhanced security checkpoints, a renovated baggage claim hall and expanded holdroom.

$27 million to Miami International Airport for two projects: These projects fund a portion of the rehabilitation of the existing Automated People Mover and a portion of the design phase to modernize and redevelop the Central Terminal and Concourses E and F.

$8 million to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers: This investment funds a portion of the reconfiguration and expansion of the terminal access and curbside roadways.

$7 million to Palm Beach International Airport: This project funds a portion of Phase 2 of the Concourse B Expansion and Rehabilitation Project. This phase will complete the expansion and modernization of the 13‐gate concourse.

$1 million to Orlando Sanford International Airport: This project funds a portion of the rehabilitation of the West Terminal corridor, expanding the passenger waiting area and improving ADA accommodations.

$10 million to Punta Gorda Airport: This project funds a portion of the terminal rehabilitation and expansion project, which includes renovating the security checkpoint and adding public circulation, hold-room, and space for restrooms.

$6 million to St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport: This project funds the eligible portion of the terminal renovation and expansion project, which consists of adding two new gates, consolidating TSA checkpoints, expanding passenger hold-rooms, increasing baggage make‐up capacity, and adding escalators and elevators.

$2 million to Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville: This project partially funds the construction of a new Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT).

$950,000 to Venice Municipal Airport: This project funds the eligible portion of a new aviation terminal building that will meet existing and future demand.

$500,000 to Williston Municipal Airport: This project funds the eligible portion of a new aviation terminal building that will meet existing and future demand.

Check out a data visualization from the FAA, detailing which airports will receive funding.

