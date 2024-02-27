Gov. DeSantis is awarding more than $6M to Hurricane Idalia-impacted communities

Six months have gone by since Hurricane Idalia wrought havoc along Florida’s Big Bend. The storm made its landfall with winds reaching 120 mph, ripping through homes and businesses.

To assist in recovery efforts, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Friday that he plans to send $6.3 million to the communities impacted.

“The award will accelerate the recovery process for Floridians who lost their homes or experienced severe damage from the storm," said DeSantis.

Nine rural counties will be splitting $5.3 million to improve water and sewer services. Levy County Commission Chairwoman Desiree Mills said part of that money will be used to restore damaged water pumps in Cedar Key’s fish farms.

“Part of the livelihood here is aquaculture farming," Mills said. "We appreciate the specific awards and the support today for this critical industry. This act will ensure that the aquaculture of Cedar Key will remain pristine and viable for generations to come.”

Chris O'Meara/AP / AP Members of the Tampa Fire Rescue Dept., remove a street pole after large awnings from an apartment building blew off from winds associated with Hurricane Idalia Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Idalia made landfall earlier this morning along the Big Bend of the state. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The money for these projects will come from the state’s Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) and the Florida Disaster Relief Fund, which the Florida Legislature secured last November in a Special Session to address the storm.

The following Hurricane Idalia-impacted communities will receive awards through the RIF program:



Cedar Key Water & Sewer District ($2,500,000) – to rehabilitate 17 lift stations, including raising control panels above storm surge levels to safeguard essential water and sewer services for the community and local industries.

City of Live Oak ($601,000) – to design and install a gravity sewer collection system and water services along the 68th Terrace corridor to support current and future commercial developments, including an immediate commercial development.

Lafayette County ($400,000) – to construct a 3,000 square foot commercial building in the Industrial Park in Lafayette County.

Town of Cross City ($337,721) – to evaluate three potable wells, including addressing declining water quality and developing recommendations for repair or improvements.

Taylor County ($304,500) – to construct new concrete infrastructure and install a 15,000-gallon aviation fuel tank system at the Perry-Foley Airport.

City of Monticello ($300,000) – to complete planning, design, and permitting for Phase 1 of Monticello’s I-10 & SR-19 Sewer Transmission System Improvements, focusing on rehabilitating or replacing two critical lift stations.

City of Perry ($300,000) – to conduct a study on stormwater management throughout the city to address stormwater at the Gram’s Legacy Grove Site and provide preliminary engineering for water, wastewater, and natural gas.

City of Jasper ($300,000) – to conduct a comprehensive Sanitary Sewer Evaluation Survey to systematically investigate, televise and map the entire sewer collection system, including gravity sewers and lift stations.

Town of Lee ($290,000) – to analyze and develop design plans to improve the existing water and sanitary sewer systems serving the CR255 corridor and the developing Madison County Industrial Park.

