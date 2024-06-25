© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Westward moving tropical wave in the Caribbean being watched

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published June 25, 2024 at 10:39 AM EDT
The National Hurricane Center is reporting a westward moving tropical wave located over the southeastern Caribbean Sea is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for slow development once the wave reaches the western Caribbean late this week.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for slow development once the wave reaches the western Caribbean late this week.

The NHC is forecasting formation chances through 48 hours as low, near 0 percent, and formation chances through 7 days also low, at 20 percent.

