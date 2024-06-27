© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

A tropical wave in the western Atlantic could become a depression

WGCU | By Rick Mayer
Published June 27, 2024 at 8:27 AM EDT
National Hurricane Center
/
WGCU

Environmental conditions for development are unusually conducive for late June as the system nears the Windward Islands. A second wave heading toward the southern Gulf is also under watch.

A tropical wave in the western Atlantic has become better organized and has 70 percent chance of forming into a depression within the next seven days, forecasters said Thursday morning.

Satellite images indicate disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, the National Weather Service says.

“Environmental conditions are forecast to be unusually conducive for late June across the central and western tropical Atlantic, and further development of this system is anticipated,” the center says.

A tropical depression or tropical storm could form this weekend several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands while the system moves west at 15 to 20 mph. It could affect the Lesser Antilles late Sunday into Monday.

The chances of development through Friday are at 40 percent.

The wave has been identified as Invest 95L. There currently is no threat to the United States.

Meantime, another wave is moving into the central Caribbean and producing limited thunderstorm activity, the center says.

Formation chances were low over the next seven days, forecasters say. However, conditions could become more conducive for gradual development this weekend over the Gulf of Mexico.

As of 2 a.m. Thursday, the wave, identified as Invest 94L, was moving west at 25 mph.
Tags
Weather tropical wavehurricaneNational Hurricane Center
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now