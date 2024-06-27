A tropical wave in the western Atlantic could become a depression

A tropical wave in the western Atlantic has become better organized and has 70 percent chance of forming into a depression within the next seven days, forecasters said Thursday morning.

Satellite images indicate disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, the National Weather Service says.

“Environmental conditions are forecast to be unusually conducive for late June across the central and western tropical Atlantic, and further development of this system is anticipated,” the center says.

A tropical depression or tropical storm could form this weekend several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands while the system moves west at 15 to 20 mph. It could affect the Lesser Antilles late Sunday into Monday.

The chances of development through Friday are at 40 percent.

The wave has been identified as Invest 95L. There currently is no threat to the United States.

Meantime, another wave is moving into the central Caribbean and producing limited thunderstorm activity, the center says.

Formation chances were low over the next seven days, forecasters say. However, conditions could become more conducive for gradual development this weekend over the Gulf of Mexico.

As of 2 a.m. Thursday, the wave, identified as Invest 94L, was moving west at 25 mph.