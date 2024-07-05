© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Central Florida Caribbean groups respond to Hurricane Beryl with disaster supplies

Central Florida Public Media | By Joe Byrnes
Published July 5, 2024 at 11:38 AM EDT
This image showing Hurricane Beryl on July 1 was captured by NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick on July 1 while aboard the International Space Station.
Matthew Dominick
/
NASA
As storm surge and 140-mile-per-hour winds pummeled Jamaica Wednesday, Central Florida groups hurried to get disaster supplies ready for the Caribbean nation and other islands hit by Hurricane Beryl.

The relief efforts include the Jamaican American Association of Central Florida and the heads of organizations in the Caribbean American Chamber of Commerce of Florida.

They're collecting donations and supplies and arranging shipment.

JAACF

Joan Edgehill, president of the Jamaican American association, said they're starting with water and nonperishable food. Later she expects they'll send clothing, toiletries, paper products and even medical supplies.

“Once we can hear from the people there what's most needed," she said, "we will know a little bit more, but because we've had hurricanes before we have an idea that food for sure … food and water.”

Edghill said in a text that donations can be dropped off at Holy Family Episcopal Church, 1010 N. Hiawassee Road in Orlando on Tuesday from 10 a.m to 1:30 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sandra Fatmi Hall, a community advocate in Orlando working with the chamber response, said it’s important to respond to the actual needs of hurricane survivors.

Submitted image
/
Sam Roberts

[A]s we're getting more reports,” she said, “we will know exactly what to do, and how we can be more useful in making sure that we get those things out there ASAP.”

The chamber has a preliminary list of needed items -- including nonperishable food, hygiene products, diapers, money, toys and books. The drop off location is Lara's Shipping at 731 S. Kirkman Road.

They’re also seeking volunteers to help pack the donations.

Tags
Weather 2024 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonHurricane Beryl
Joe Byrnes
