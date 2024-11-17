Hillsborough extends state of local emergency

Hillsborough County extended its state of local emergency on Saturday.

Administrator Bonnie Wise signed an executive order extending the emergency, which went into effect on Oct. 6 as Hurricane Milton approached Florida.

The extension, must be extended every seven days. This extension will expire after Nov. 24.

The emergency order gives the county administrator and emergency managers the ability to move quickly to protect the health, safety and welfare of the community. It also opens pathways for reimbursement from the federal government for certain expenses.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the entire state in response to Milton.