Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Hillsborough extends state of local emergency

WUSF Staff
Published November 17, 2024 at 9:29 AM EST
A tree leans on the roof of a house after strong winds from Hurricane Milton blew it over.
Susan Giles Wantuck
/
WUSF
A tree leans on the roof of a house in the Forest Hills neighborhood after strong winds from Hurricane Milton blew it over.

The emergency order gives the county administrator and emergency managers the ability to move quickly to protect the health, safety and welfare of the community.

Hillsborough County extended its state of local emergency on Saturday.

Administrator Bonnie Wise signed an executive order extending the emergency, which went into effect on Oct. 6 as Hurricane Milton approached Florida.

The extension, must be extended every seven days. This extension will expire after Nov. 24.

The emergency order gives the county administrator and emergency managers the ability to move quickly to protect the health, safety and welfare of the community. It also opens pathways for reimbursement from the federal government for certain expenses.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the entire state in response to Milton.
