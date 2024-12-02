Cold weather shelters open across the Tampa Bay region

Counties across the Tampa Bay region are opening cold weather shelters.

The National Weather Service said Tampa is forecast to see a low temperature at around 42 degrees on Monday night. Wind chill values are expected to be as low as 39 degrees early Tuesday, and Tuesday night’s low is forecast to be around 40 degrees.

Citrus County

The Citrus County Cold Weather Shelter will be open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. The shelter will offer hot meals, a warm sleeping area, showers, snacks and more, according to a Facebook post.

Citrus County Transit will provide free transportation to the shelter via their Orange Line bus. You can check the transit schedule here. To contact Citrus County Transit, call (352) 527-7630.

For more information on the shelter, call (352) 234-3099.

Nature Coast Church

5113 S. Suncoast Blvd.

Homosassa, FL 34446

The shelter is also asking for volunteers; if you’d like to help, you can send a message to their Facebook page.

The shelter is accepting donations of snacks and treats, warm clothing, shoes in good condition, and other necessities as well. They are not accepting blankets currently. They are also looking for donations to provide breakfast to guests. If you’re able to help, contact (352) 234-3099.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough is opening cold weather shelters Monday and Tuesday for people without housing, and for people without proper heat in their homes who can’t find other accommodations.

Organizers expect high demand and limited capacity, according to a news release. Hillsborough encourages people to use resources like staying with loved ones as a first option.

All shelters will accept guests from 6-8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, unless they fill up before then.

The following shelters are for adults only. Families with minor children should call (813) 209-1176.



Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park

107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa



107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa Hyde Park United Methodist Church at The Portico

1001 N. Florida Ave., Tampa



1001 N. Florida Ave., Tampa Tampa Bay Mission of Hope

212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico



212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico Amazing Love Ministries (Tuesday only)

3304 E. Columbus Drive, Tampa

The nonprofit Metropolitan Ministries is offering limited single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children, according to the release. Pre-registration is required by calling (813) 209-1176; phone lines are open Monday afternoon until 5 p.m.



Pasco County

Pasco is opening a cold weather shelter on Tuesday. The shelter opens Tuesday at 6 p.m. and closes Wednesday at 10 a.m., according to a news release. For more information, call (727) 856-2948.



Shady Hills Mission Chapel

15925 Greenglen Lane, Spring Hill

The county said people should take extra care to protect kids, the elderly and pets since they’re especially vulnerable to cold weather.

Pinellas County

The Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas announced cold night shelters will be open on Tuesday.

Shelters will allow guests in until the site is full. All shelters provide a warm place to sleep, and many also serve a meal. Guests will be told if the shelter will open on additional nights.

Bus rides to and from shelters are now free via the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority. To ride fare-free, you must tell your PSTA driver you’re headed to a cold night shelter when boarding.

Shelters are available at the times listed. For referrals to cold night family shelters, call 211.

Tarpon Springs

Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast

111 W. Lime St., Tarpon Springs

6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Clearwater

First United Methodist Church of Clearwater

411 Turner St., Clearwater

6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Pinellas Park

First United Methodist Church of Pinellas Park

9025 49th St. N., Pinellas Park

6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

9025 49th St. N., Pinellas Park 6 p.m. – 6 a.m. Boys & Girls Club

7790 61st St. N., Pinellas Park

6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

St. Petersburg

Northwest Church

6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg

6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

WestCare Turning Point

1810 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg

6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg

100 Mirror Lake Drive N., St. Petersburg

6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

This location requires the use of stairs.

Salvation Army

1400 Fourth St. S., St. Petersburg

6 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Sarasota County

Sarasota County is opening a cold weather shelter on Monday at 5 p.m. and again on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Guests should bring their own sleeping materials.



100 Church

14525 Tamiami Trail, North Port

Breeze Route 9 is on a normal schedule and will stop on Tamiami Trail at Espanola Avenue/Almonte Terrace, which is a 0.1-mile walk to the shelter. If you’re in the North Port service area, you can also use Breeze OnDemand services.

For more information on Breeze services, click here. To check routes and bus arrival times, you can also use the Breeze Rider website and app.

County emergency management officials said pets shouldn’t be left outside in the cold. If you need to be outside overnight or in the early morning, you’re encouraged to dress in several warm layers and limit skin exposure to the wind.

County fire officials also said to use caution when heating your home; improperly using heating equipment increases the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning. You can find more heating safety tips here.