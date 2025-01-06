Cold weather shelters are opening across the Tampa Bay area

Cold weather shelters are opening across the greater Tampa Bay region as temperatures are expected to dip below 40 degrees with lower wind chills throughout the week.

They're to assist those who are homeless or live in homes without adequate heat who are unable to find other accommodations.



Hillsborough County

Four shelters will be open from Monday night through Thursday night. People can arrive between 6 and 8 p.m. but space is limited.



Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park, 107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa

Hyde Park United Methodist Church, 500 W. Platt St., Tampa

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope, 212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico

Amazing Love Ministries, 3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa

Metropolitan Ministries has single-night motel vouchers for Hillsborough families with children. They are available on a first-come, first-served basis and pre-registration is required. Call (813) 209-1176.



Sarasota County

100 Church Street, 14525 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Open Monday and Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m., A meal will be provided

Salvation Army, 1400 10th St., Sarasota. Open Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. A meal will be provided.

Pinellas County

Pinellas will open eight shelters Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Many sites will serve meals.

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) will provide free bus rides to and from the shelters starting at 5 p.m. Riders must tell PSTA drivers they are going to a shelter when boarding to ride fare-free.



Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs, 111 W Lime Street, Tarpon Springs (PSTA Route #19)

First United Methodist Church of Clearwater, 411 Turner Street, Clearwater (PSTA Route #52)

Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park, 7790 61 st Street North, Pinellas Park (PSTA Route #74)

Street North, Pinellas Park (PSTA Route #74) First United Methodist Church, 9025 49 th Street North, Pinellas Park (PSTA Route #52). This location requires the use of stairs.

Street North, Pinellas Park (PSTA Route #52). This location requires the use of stairs. Northwest Presbyterian Church, 6330 54 th Ave. North, St. Petersburg (PSTA Route #75)

Ave. North, St. Petersburg (PSTA Route #75) WestCare Turning Point, 1801 5 th Ave. North, St Petersburg (PSTA Route #9)

Ave. North, St Petersburg (PSTA Route #9) Unitarian Universalist Church, 100 Mirror Lake Drive N, St. Petersburg (PSTA Routes #18, #23 or #100X). This location requires the use of stairs.

Salvation Army, 1400 4th Street South, St. Petersburg (PSTA Route #4)

Families with children will be placed in family shelters if space is available) Families should call 2-1-1, First Contact, for information about family shelters.

Pasco County

Pasco County will open a shelter at the Shady Hills Mission Chapel, 15925 Greenglen Lane, Spring Hill. The shelter will open at 6 p.m. Tuesday and close Wednesday at 10 a.m.

For more information, please call 727-856-2948.



Hernando County

A shelter will be open Tuesday night at the Enrichment Center, 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville. The shelter will be open from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday.