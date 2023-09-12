© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Johnny Cash used his music to speak up for Native Americans

Published September 12, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT

Johnny Cash is one of the most popular country singers in American history. A slew of hits in the early 1950s launched him into chart-topping success. By the 1960s, Cash used his music to address the inequities and mistreatment of Native Americans.

Colorado Public Radio’s Vic Vela reports.

Correction: The original version of this story misstated Bruce Abrams’ name. We regret the error. 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

