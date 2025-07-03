Orlando-area groups are already feeling the state's loss of $396 million in federal education funding

The Florida Department of Education has confirmed that approximately $396 million from federal grant programs meant for the agency and state school districts will be paused following a Trump administration announcement that it was withholding $6 billion in education funds.

The grants are intended for migrant education, effective instruction, English as a Second Language programs, student support and academic enrichment, and 21st century learning centers.

White House officials on Tuesday announced the money was being held for a review to ensure grants align with President Donald Trump’s priorities.

In the Orlando region, affected groups include the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida, which stands to lose $2.4 million. If the money isn't reinstated, it could be devastating for the nonprofit and the community, said Jamie Merrill, president of the local organization.

"If this funding doesn't continue or get reinstated, there absolutely will be layoffs and job loss. There will be programs that don't feel the same, that cease to exist and are shut down," she said. "Not necessarily club closures, but programs that the kids inside of the clubs have come to depend on, mentors and relationships that the kids have developed that they are expecting to see on a daily basis when they walk into the club."

The money jeopardizes essential after-school and summer programs for more than 1,200 children at five club locations in the region, with ripple effects expected nationwide, she said.

Merrill said each of these programs provides a number of crucial resources for kids.

"It isn't just that we're getting 95% of our kids at or above grade level and that 100% of our seniors are graduating, but we have kids that wouldn't eat if it wasn't for our program, because they're turning to us for a hot and healthy meal every single day, both after school and multiple meals during the day, where so many of our clubs are in food deserts," said Merrill.

"It is truly life skills and healthy options that we are creating, and that's how we are turning today's children into tomorrow's leaders, because we're sinking into them every aspect that they need to be able to engage at the highest level."

Many of these grant cuts are still pending as Trump administration officials go line by line through the budget. The money was supposed to be distributed Tuesday.

In a statement, the state Department of Education said it's working with school districts to minimize the impact to students.

"Recently, state education chiefs were informed that the U.S. Department of Education would be pausing several federal grant programs while they perform a programmatic review," the state agency said in a statement.

"... We are committed to working with each school district to minimize any impacts to Florida's students, and we are confident that the U.S. Department of Education will do what is in the best interests of students as they make final decisions regarding these funds.

The state agency said it will release updates on the funding as information becomes available.

